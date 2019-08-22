Contrasting of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy Corporation 28 0.96 N/A 1.16 23.28 Suncor Energy Inc. 32 0.00 N/A 2.74 10.48

Table 1 highlights Devon Energy Corporation and Suncor Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Suncor Energy Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Devon Energy Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Devon Energy Corporation is currently more expensive than Suncor Energy Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 34.5% 13.5% Suncor Energy Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 6.2%

Volatility and Risk

Devon Energy Corporation’s 2.26 beta indicates that its volatility is 126.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Suncor Energy Inc.’s 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Devon Energy Corporation is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Suncor Energy Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Devon Energy Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Suncor Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Devon Energy Corporation and Suncor Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Suncor Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Devon Energy Corporation has a 53.98% upside potential and a consensus price target of $36.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.1% of Devon Energy Corporation shares and 68.5% of Suncor Energy Inc. shares. Devon Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.02% of Suncor Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Devon Energy Corporation 1.85% -6.57% -15.2% -2.42% -40.08% 19.79% Suncor Energy Inc. -6.06% -9.18% -11.77% -11.04% -32.1% 2.61%

For the past year Devon Energy Corporation has stronger performance than Suncor Energy Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Devon Energy Corporation beats Suncor Energy Inc.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in five wind power projects with generating capacity of 187 megawatts in Canada; and ethanol plant in Ontario, as well as engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.