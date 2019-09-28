Contrasting of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy Corporation 24 0.82 401.38M 1.16 23.28 SandRidge Permian Trust 2 0.00 39.38M 0.46 4.12

Demonstrates Devon Energy Corporation and SandRidge Permian Trust earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. SandRidge Permian Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Devon Energy Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Devon Energy Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than SandRidge Permian Trust, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Devon Energy Corporation and SandRidge Permian Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy Corporation 1,683,640,939.60% 34.5% 13.5% SandRidge Permian Trust 2,403,271,085.07% 20.8% 20.8%

Risk and Volatility

Devon Energy Corporation has a 2.26 beta, while its volatility is 126.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. SandRidge Permian Trust’s 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Devon Energy Corporation and SandRidge Permian Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 31.96% for Devon Energy Corporation with consensus target price of $32.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Devon Energy Corporation and SandRidge Permian Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 3.3%. Devon Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.16% of SandRidge Permian Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Devon Energy Corporation 1.85% -6.57% -15.2% -2.42% -40.08% 19.79% SandRidge Permian Trust 3.24% 3.24% -13.18% -18.03% -32.98% 1.06%

For the past year Devon Energy Corporation has stronger performance than SandRidge Permian Trust

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats on 12 of the 14 factors SandRidge Permian Trust.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.