Contrasting of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy Corporation 29 1.22 N/A 0.95 32.56 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 5 8.67 N/A 0.39 10.83

Table 1 highlights Devon Energy Corporation and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Devon Energy Corporation. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Devon Energy Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Devon Energy Corporation has a 2.22 beta, while its volatility is 122.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s 94.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.06 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Devon Energy Corporation and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy Corporation 0 3 5 2.63 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Devon Energy Corporation is $36.75, with potential upside of 28.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.1% of Devon Energy Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 19.8% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of Devon Energy Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Devon Energy Corporation -1.9% -5.04% 14.94% -6.3% -25.15% 37.22% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -2.79% -22.74% -2.56% -23.3% -40.54% -12.92%

For the past year Devon Energy Corporation had bullish trend while San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had bearish trend.

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats San Juan Basin Royalty Trust on 9 of the 9 factors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.