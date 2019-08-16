Contrasting of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Both Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy Corporation 29 0.93 N/A 1.16 23.28 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 0.55 N/A 0.13 6.85

Table 1 demonstrates Devon Energy Corporation and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Devon Energy Corporation. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Devon Energy Corporation is presently more expensive than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 34.5% 13.5% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 16.4% 5.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.26 beta indicates that Devon Energy Corporation is 126.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has a 1.67 beta and it is 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Devon Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Abraxas Petroleum Corporation are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Devon Energy Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Devon Energy Corporation and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy Corporation 0 2 5 2.71 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Devon Energy Corporation has a 65.95% upside potential and an average price target of $37.29. Competitively Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has an average price target of $2.5, with potential upside of 420.62%. The information presented earlier suggests that Abraxas Petroleum Corporation looks more robust than Devon Energy Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.1% of Devon Energy Corporation shares and 53.3% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares. Devon Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Devon Energy Corporation 1.85% -6.57% -15.2% -2.42% -40.08% 19.79% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -5.5% -20.15% -34.56% -26.24% -66.65% -20.15%

For the past year Devon Energy Corporation has 19.79% stronger performance while Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has -20.15% weaker performance.

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats on 11 of the 12 factors Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.