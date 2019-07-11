Contrasting of Determine Inc. (DTRM) and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)

We will be comparing the differences between Determine Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRM) and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Determine Inc. N/A 0.19 N/A -0.13 0.00 NetSol Technologies Inc. 7 0.98 N/A 0.69 10.29

In table 1 we can see Determine Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Determine Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Determine Inc. 0.00% -487.1% -32% NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 13% 8.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.85 beta means Determine Inc.’s volatility is 85.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, NetSol Technologies Inc. has beta of 0.44 which is 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Determine Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, NetSol Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. NetSol Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Determine Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.3% of Determine Inc. shares and 30.5% of NetSol Technologies Inc. shares. 1.4% are Determine Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, NetSol Technologies Inc. has 7.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Determine Inc. -2.74% 66.67% -11.6% -65.7% -89.87% -30.5% NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.32% 6.32% 3.97% -12.5% 41.4% 14.96%

For the past year Determine Inc. had bearish trend while NetSol Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NetSol Technologies Inc. beats Determine Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Determine, Inc. provides software-as-a-service source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management (ECLM) solutions. The company offers Determine Cloud Platform, an open technology infrastructure for application in strategic sourcing, contract management, e-procurement, invoice management, financial management, supplier management, business, ECLM, and analytics. It also provides SmartContracts, a solution for the controlling of contract processes from request, authoring, negotiation, approval, and e-signature through ongoing obligations management, analysis, reporting, and renewals; SmartSource, an enterprise scale solution to support the processes of supplier on-boarding, supplier selection, and on-going supplier management; and SmartAnalytics, which delivers business insights and executive reporting. In addition, the company offers Configuration Solution, a patented configuration engine, which streamlines the management and dissemination of product information, enabling companies to accelerate the opportunity-to-order process for manufacturers, service providers, and financial services companies. Further, it provides various services, including implementations, configurations, system upgrades, migrations, and solution architecture services. The company serves industries, including insurance, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, retail, transportation, manufacturing, and financial services. It operates in the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Bermuda, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, China, Hong Kong, and Bulgaria. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as strategic and OEM partners. The company was formerly known as Selectica, Inc. and changed its name to Determine, Inc. in October 2015. Determine, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.