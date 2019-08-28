Contrasting of Deswell Industries Inc. (DSWL) and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Deswell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) compete against each other in the Rubber & Plastics sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deswell Industries Inc. 3 0.63 N/A 0.27 10.12 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. 29 1.28 N/A 1.22 26.95

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Deswell Industries Inc. and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Deswell Industries Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Deswell Industries Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deswell Industries Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 4.3% Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. 0.00% 37.9% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

Deswell Industries Inc.’s 0.44 beta indicates that its volatility is 56.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Deswell Industries Inc. is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Deswell Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Deswell Industries Inc. and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deswell Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 consensus target price and a 11.93% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Deswell Industries Inc. and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.2% and 84.5%. About 16.3% of Deswell Industries Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deswell Industries Inc. -2.15% -7.21% -10% -11.77% -19.19% -10.6% Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. -1.5% 1.23% 22.02% 36.91% 25.8% 40.58%

For the past year Deswell Industries Inc. has -10.6% weaker performance while Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. has 40.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. beats Deswell Industries Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Deswell Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components. In addition, it provides electronic products that consist of audio equipment, including digital audio workstations, digital or analogue mixing consoles, instrument amplifiers, signal processors, firewire/USB audio interfaces, keyboard controllers, and speaker enclosures; home theatre audio products, such as 7.1-channel audio-visual Hi-Fi stereo receivers-amplifiers; printed circuit board assemblies; and telecommunication products comprising VoIP keysets for business communications. The company sells its products primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Holland, Hong Kong, Canada, and internationally. Deswell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Macau.