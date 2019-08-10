Contrasting of Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) and Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

We will be comparing the differences between Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) and Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Apparel Stores industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destination XL Group Inc. 2 0.17 N/A -0.27 0.00 Ross Stores Inc. 97 2.53 N/A 4.30 24.65

Table 1 demonstrates Destination XL Group Inc. and Ross Stores Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) and Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination XL Group Inc. 0.00% -21.3% -4.7% Ross Stores Inc. 0.00% 49.1% 23.3%

Risk & Volatility

Destination XL Group Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.85. Ross Stores Inc.’s 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Destination XL Group Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Ross Stores Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Ross Stores Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Destination XL Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Destination XL Group Inc. and Ross Stores Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination XL Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ross Stores Inc. 0 5 5 2.50

On the other hand, Ross Stores Inc.’s potential downside is -5.73% and its consensus price target is $99.45.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.9% of Destination XL Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.8% of Ross Stores Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 14.1% of Destination XL Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Ross Stores Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Destination XL Group Inc. 0.57% -5.38% -9.74% -31.25% -15.18% -18.89% Ross Stores Inc. 0.08% 7.12% 10.59% 14.89% 22.24% 27.44%

For the past year Destination XL Group Inc. had bearish trend while Ross Stores Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ross Stores Inc. beats Destination XL Group Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall menÂ’s apparel in the United States and England. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, tee-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, Rochester Clothing, ShoesXL, and LivingXL trade names. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, sportcoats, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. Destination XL Group, Inc. operates through 192 DXL retail stores, 13 DXL outlet stores, 97 Casual Male XL retail stores, 36 Casual Male XL outlet stores, and 5 Rochester Clothing stores, as well as its DestinationXL.com and bigandtall.com e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The companyÂ’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices primarily to middle income households; and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices to customers from households with moderate income. As of October 9, 2017, it operated 1,412 Ross Dress for Less stores in 37 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam; and 205 dd's DISCOUNTS stores in 16 states. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.