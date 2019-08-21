Contrasting of Destination Maternity Corporation (DEST) and Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) and Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have been rivals in the Apparel Stores for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destination Maternity Corporation 2 0.03 N/A -1.04 0.00 Nordstrom Inc. 38 0.26 N/A 3.06 10.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Destination Maternity Corporation and Nordstrom Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Destination Maternity Corporation and Nordstrom Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination Maternity Corporation 0.00% -47% -7.8% Nordstrom Inc. 0.00% 53.2% 6%

Volatility & Risk

Destination Maternity Corporation’s 0.28 beta indicates that its volatility is 72.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nordstrom Inc.’s 36.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Destination Maternity Corporation. Its rival Nordstrom Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.2 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Destination Maternity Corporation and Nordstrom Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination Maternity Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Nordstrom Inc. 0 4 2 2.33

Competitively the consensus target price of Nordstrom Inc. is $49.14, which is potential 85.15% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Destination Maternity Corporation and Nordstrom Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44% and 65.7%. 2.4% are Destination Maternity Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Nordstrom Inc. has 4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Destination Maternity Corporation -13.46% -33.54% -63.4% -71.55% -80.9% -70.75% Nordstrom Inc. 10.29% 5.14% -17.94% -27.04% -36.92% -28.96%

For the past year Destination Maternity Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Nordstrom Inc.

Summary

Nordstrom Inc. beats Destination Maternity Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion specialty retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name. The Credit segment provides access to various payment products and services, including a Nordstrom-branded private label card, two Nordstrom-branded Visa credit cards, and a debit card. As of October 12, 2017, the company operated 360 stores in 40 states, including 122 full-line stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; 227 Nordstrom Rack stores; 2 Jeffrey boutiques; and 2 clearance stores. Nordstrom, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is based in Seattle, Washington.