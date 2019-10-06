Contrasting of Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Lodging companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Despegar.com Corp. has 64.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 62.18% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Despegar.com Corp. has 15.09% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 6.47% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Despegar.com Corp. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Despegar.com Corp. 452,897,884.08% 1.80% 0.60% Industry Average 4.58% 41.45% 5.68%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Despegar.com Corp. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Despegar.com Corp. 49.23M 11 206.51 Industry Average 167.88M 3.67B 68.25

Despegar.com Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Despegar.com Corp. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Despegar.com Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Despegar.com Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.25 2.00 2.40

As a group, Lodging companies have a potential upside of 43.69%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Despegar.com Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Despegar.com Corp. 0.62% -4.97% -10.89% -14.52% -39.88% 4.83% Industry Average 1.50% 1.57% 3.41% 13.40% 10.86% 20.89%

For the past year Despegar.com Corp. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Despegar.com Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Despegar.com Corp.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.28 and has 1.23 Quick Ratio. Despegar.com Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Despegar.com Corp.’s peers.

Dividends

Despegar.com Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Despegar.com Corp.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Website and mobile apps in Latin America. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products. It provides a technology platform for its travel suppliers to manage and distribute their products. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.