Contrasting of Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Lodging companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Despegar.com Corp. has 64.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 62.18% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Despegar.com Corp. has 15.09% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 6.47% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Despegar.com Corp. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Despegar.com Corp.
|452,897,884.08%
|1.80%
|0.60%
|Industry Average
|4.58%
|41.45%
|5.68%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Despegar.com Corp. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Despegar.com Corp.
|49.23M
|11
|206.51
|Industry Average
|167.88M
|3.67B
|68.25
Despegar.com Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Despegar.com Corp. is more expensive than its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Despegar.com Corp. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Despegar.com Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.25
|2.00
|2.40
As a group, Lodging companies have a potential upside of 43.69%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Despegar.com Corp. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Despegar.com Corp.
|0.62%
|-4.97%
|-10.89%
|-14.52%
|-39.88%
|4.83%
|Industry Average
|1.50%
|1.57%
|3.41%
|13.40%
|10.86%
|20.89%
For the past year Despegar.com Corp. was less bullish than its rivals.
Liquidity
Despegar.com Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Despegar.com Corp.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.28 and has 1.23 Quick Ratio. Despegar.com Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Despegar.com Corp.’s peers.
Dividends
Despegar.com Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Despegar.com Corp.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.
Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Website and mobile apps in Latin America. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products. It provides a technology platform for its travel suppliers to manage and distribute their products. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
