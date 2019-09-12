Contrasting of Dermira Inc. (DERM) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 6.67 N/A -5.34 0.00 Vical Incorporated 7 90.30 N/A -0.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dermira Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.31 beta indicates that Dermira Inc. is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Vical Incorporated has beta of 0.27 which is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Vical Incorporated which has a 36.8 Current Ratio and a 36.8 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dermira Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Dermira Inc. and Vical Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Dermira Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 111.89% and an $18.71 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.9% of Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.97% are Vical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Dermira Inc. had bullish trend while Vical Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats on 5 of the 8 factors Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.