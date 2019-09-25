Contrasting of Dermira Inc. (DERM) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

We will be comparing the differences between Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 5.69 N/A -5.34 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 26.71 N/A -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Dermira Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dermira Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.31 beta indicates that Dermira Inc. is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Trevena Inc.’s 139.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dermira Inc. is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival Trevena Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Dermira Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Dermira Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Dermira Inc.’s average price target is $19.5, while its potential upside is 158.62%. Competitively Trevena Inc. has an average price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 275.25%. The data provided earlier shows that Trevena Inc. appears more favorable than Dermira Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares and 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Trevena Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Dermira Inc. has weaker performance than Trevena Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Trevena Inc. beats Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.