Contrasting of Dermira Inc. (DERM) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 6.24 N/A -5.34 0.00 Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Dermira Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Dermira Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk & Volatility

Dermira Inc. has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Immunic Inc.’s 3.72 beta is the reason why it is 272.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dermira Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and has 7 Quick Ratio. Dermira Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Dermira Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Dermira Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 166.67%. On the other hand, Immunic Inc.’s potential upside is 185.51% and its consensus price target is $40. Based on the data shown earlier, Immunic Inc. is looking more favorable than Dermira Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dermira Inc. and Immunic Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.11% and 1.6%. Insiders owned 0.6% of Dermira Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Dermira Inc. was less bullish than Immunic Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.