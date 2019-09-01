Contrasting of Dermira Inc. (DERM) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 5.86 N/A -5.34 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 119.35 N/A -13.68 0.00

Demonstrates Dermira Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dermira Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Risk and Volatility

Dermira Inc. has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc.’s beta is 2.3 which is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dermira Inc. are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Dermira Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Dermira Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dermira Inc.’s upside potential is 133.58% at a $18.71 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dermira Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.11% and 35.3% respectively. Dermira Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Dermira Inc. had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Dermira Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.