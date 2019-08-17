Contrasting of Dermira Inc. (DERM) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 6.21 N/A -5.34 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dermira Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dermira Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Volatility & Risk

Dermira Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.31. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

7.1 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dermira Inc. Its rival Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Dermira Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Dermira Inc. has an average price target of $18.88, and a 129.40% upside potential. Acer Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 consensus price target and a 2,196.65% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Dermira Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dermira Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.11% and 61.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Dermira Inc. had bullish trend while Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.