Contrasting of DERMAdoctor LLC. (DDOC) and Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Both DERMAdoctor LLC. (NASDAQ:DDOC) and Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) are each other’s competitor in the Personal Products industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DERMAdoctor LLC. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Energizer Holdings Inc. 45 1.39 N/A 1.86 25.35

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DERMAdoctor LLC. 0.00% 0% 0% Energizer Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 0.5%

Analyst Recommendations

DERMAdoctor LLC. and Energizer Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DERMAdoctor LLC. 0 0 0 0.00 Energizer Holdings Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

Competitively the consensus price target of Energizer Holdings Inc. is $49, which is potential 22.59% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DERMAdoctor LLC. and Energizer Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 83.6%. Comparatively, Energizer Holdings Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DERMAdoctor LLC. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Energizer Holdings Inc. 8.71% -2.22% 2.62% -23.4% -14.91% 4.16%

Summary

Energizer Holdings Inc. beats DERMAdoctor LLC. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries; and hearing aid batteries, as well as primary rechargeable options under the Energizer and Eveready brands. The company also provides headlights, lanterns, kidÂ’s lights, and area lights, as well as flash lights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands. In addition, it designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products under the Refresh Your Car!, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co., LEXOL, and Eagle One brands; and licenses the Energizer and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in gaming, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, LED light bulbs, and other lighting products. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and through various retail locations, including mass merchandisers and warehouse clubs, food stores, drug and convenience stores, electronics specialty stores and department stores, hardware and automotive centers, and military stores, as well as through ecommerce. Energizer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.