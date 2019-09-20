Contrasting of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) and Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

This is a contrast between DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) and Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 53 2.89 N/A -4.68 0.00 Pulse Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -12.1% Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -82.6% -75.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. are 2.1 and 1.4. Competitively, Pulse Biosciences Inc. has 17.1 and 17.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. and Pulse Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.47% and an $54 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. and Pulse Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.8% and 9.4% respectively. About 0.3% of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Pulse Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. -3.8% -6.64% 8.23% 30.98% 14.17% 46.33% Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.69% 1.01% 14.56% 1.16% -5.02% 13.96%

For the past year DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has stronger performance than Pulse Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. beats Pulse Biosciences Inc.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Dental and Healthcare Consumables; and Technologies. The company provides dental consumable products, including endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprising dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers. It also offers dental laboratory products, such as dental prosthetics that include artificial teeth, precious metal dental alloys, dental ceramics, and crown and bridge materials. In addition, the company provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, and computer aided design and machining systems for dental practitioners and laboratories; and dental implants and related scanning equipment, treatment software, and orthodontic appliances for dental practitioners and specialists, and dental laboratories. Further, it offers healthcare consumable products, such as urology catheters, various surgical products, medical drills, and other non-medical products. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. markets and sells its dental products through distributors, dealers, and importers to dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental laboratories, and dental schools; and urology products directly to patients, as well as through distributors to urologists, urology nurses, and general practitioners. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in dermatology/aesthetics, oncology, minimally invasive ablation, and veterinary applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.