Contrasting of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) and Its Rivals

As Medical Instruments & Supplies company, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.86% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 3.93% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 429,354,094.58% -20.50% -12.10% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 223.35M 52 0.00 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.23 2.32 2.61

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. presently has an average target price of $54, suggesting a potential upside of 0.97%. The rivals have a potential upside of 53.86%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. -3.8% -6.64% 8.23% 30.98% 14.17% 46.33% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.92 and has 3.13 Quick Ratio. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Risk and Volatility

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.97. In other hand, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s rivals beat DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Dental and Healthcare Consumables; and Technologies. The company provides dental consumable products, including endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprising dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers. It also offers dental laboratory products, such as dental prosthetics that include artificial teeth, precious metal dental alloys, dental ceramics, and crown and bridge materials. In addition, the company provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, and computer aided design and machining systems for dental practitioners and laboratories; and dental implants and related scanning equipment, treatment software, and orthodontic appliances for dental practitioners and specialists, and dental laboratories. Further, it offers healthcare consumable products, such as urology catheters, various surgical products, medical drills, and other non-medical products. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. markets and sells its dental products through distributors, dealers, and importers to dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental laboratories, and dental schools; and urology products directly to patients, as well as through distributors to urologists, urology nurses, and general practitioners. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.