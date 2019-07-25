Contrasting of Denny’s Corporation (DENN) and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). The two are both Restaurants companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denny’s Corporation 19 2.13 N/A 0.76 25.43 Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 22 0.95 N/A 0.33 67.63

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Denny’s Corporation and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Denny’s Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Denny’s Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Denny’s Corporation and Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denny’s Corporation 0.00% -39.4% 13.9% Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Denny’s Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.17 beta. In other hand, Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has beta of 0.28 which is 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Denny's Corporation's Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Chuy's Holdings Inc. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Denny’s Corporation and Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denny’s Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 average price target and a 0.35% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Denny’s Corporation and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.8% and 0%. Insiders owned 3.2% of Denny’s Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denny’s Corporation -0.05% 10.84% 10.46% 19.28% 27.66% 19.86% Chuy’s Holdings Inc. -4.18% 6.8% -3.38% 7.59% -21.78% 23.9%

For the past year Denny’s Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Summary

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Denny’s Corporation.

DennyÂ’s Corporation, through its subsidiary, DennyÂ’s, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the DennyÂ’s brand. As of December 28, 2016, it operated 1,733 franchised, licensed, and company operated restaurants in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, New Zealand, Mexico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Guam, the United Arab Emirates, Curacao N.V., El Salvador, the Philippines, and Trinidad. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to DennyÂ’s Corporation in 2002. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.