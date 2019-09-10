Contrasting of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) and Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL)

We will be comparing the differences between Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) and Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denison Mines Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Paringa Resources Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Denison Mines Corp. and Paringa Resources Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Denison Mines Corp. and Paringa Resources Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denison Mines Corp. 0.00% -13% -9.2% Paringa Resources Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.3% of Denison Mines Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Paringa Resources Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 12% of Denison Mines Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denison Mines Corp. 10.92% -6.24% -9.31% -4.22% -2.06% 5.54% Paringa Resources Limited -23.29% -15.15% -57.25% 0% 0% -63.16%

For the past year Denison Mines Corp. had bullish trend while Paringa Resources Limited had bearish trend.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining and related activities in Canada. The company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties; and extraction, processing, and sale of uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 60% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan. The companyÂ’s assets also comprise a 63.01% interest in Waterbury Lake project; 100% interest in the Johnston Lake project; 30% interest in the Mann Lake project; and 22.76% interest in Wolly project situated in the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan. It also provides mine decommissioning and environmental services to a variety of industry and government clients. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.