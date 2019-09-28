Contrasting of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) and Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) and Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denison Mines Corp. N/A 0.00 529.19M -0.04 0.00 Covia Holdings Corporation 2 -0.09 40.48M -2.85 0.00

Table 1 highlights Denison Mines Corp. and Covia Holdings Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Denison Mines Corp. and Covia Holdings Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denison Mines Corp. 116,407,831,060.27% -13% -9.2% Covia Holdings Corporation 2,091,557,300.82% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Denison Mines Corp. Its rival Covia Holdings Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.3 respectively. Denison Mines Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Covia Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Denison Mines Corp. and Covia Holdings Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denison Mines Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Covia Holdings Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Covia Holdings Corporation’s potential upside is 18.48% and its average target price is $2.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.3% of Denison Mines Corp. shares and 27.8% of Covia Holdings Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 12% of Denison Mines Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Covia Holdings Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denison Mines Corp. 10.92% -6.24% -9.31% -4.22% -2.06% 5.54% Covia Holdings Corporation -3.87% -12.12% -61.33% -63.06% -90.33% -49.12%

For the past year Denison Mines Corp. had bullish trend while Covia Holdings Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Denison Mines Corp. beats Covia Holdings Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining and related activities in Canada. The company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties; and extraction, processing, and sale of uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 60% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan. The companyÂ’s assets also comprise a 63.01% interest in Waterbury Lake project; 100% interest in the Johnston Lake project; 30% interest in the Mann Lake project; and 22.76% interest in Wolly project situated in the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan. It also provides mine decommissioning and environmental services to a variety of industry and government clients. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials. In addition, the company provides its energy customers with a selection of proppant solutions, additives, and coated products to enhance well productivity, as well as to address surface and down-hole challenges in all well environments. The company was formerly known as Unimin Corporation and changed its name to Covia Holdings Corporation in June 2018. Covia Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Chesterland, Ohio.