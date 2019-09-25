Contrasting of Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Since Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury Resources Inc. 2 0.42 N/A 0.56 2.01 Devon Energy Corporation 28 1.01 N/A 1.16 23.28

Demonstrates Denbury Resources Inc. and Devon Energy Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Devon Energy Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Denbury Resources Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Denbury Resources Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Devon Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Denbury Resources Inc. and Devon Energy Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury Resources Inc. 0.00% 25.1% 5.5% Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 34.5% 13.5%

Volatility & Risk

Denbury Resources Inc. has a 3.34 beta, while its volatility is 234.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Devon Energy Corporation’s beta is 2.26 which is 126.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Denbury Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Devon Energy Corporation which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Devon Energy Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Denbury Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Denbury Resources Inc. and Devon Energy Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Devon Energy Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Denbury Resources Inc.’s consensus price target is $1.7, while its potential upside is 38.78%. Competitively the consensus price target of Devon Energy Corporation is $32, which is potential 30.77% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Denbury Resources Inc. appears more favorable than Devon Energy Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Denbury Resources Inc. and Devon Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 84.9% and 88.1% respectively. About 1.6% of Denbury Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Devon Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denbury Resources Inc. 0% -12.4% -42.05% -46.45% -75.85% -33.92% Devon Energy Corporation 1.85% -6.57% -15.2% -2.42% -40.08% 19.79%

For the past year Denbury Resources Inc. has -33.92% weaker performance while Devon Energy Corporation has 19.79% stronger performance.

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats on 12 of the 12 factors Denbury Resources Inc.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.