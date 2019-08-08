Contrasting of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

We will be comparing the differences between Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 13.78 N/A -0.56 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 46.60% and an $28 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 2.82% respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 3.34% stronger performance while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance.

On 5 of the 8 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.