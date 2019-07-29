Contrasting of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

We are comparing Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 15.20 N/A -0.56 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -239.2% -120.8%

Liquidity

Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.6 and a Quick Ratio of 11.6. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 32.51% upside potential and an average price target of $28.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 16% respectively. Insiders held roughly 9.18% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.56% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.11% -5.54% 59.51% -7.95% -70.02% 40.9%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.