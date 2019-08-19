Contrasting of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 84.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Denali Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.20% -8.40% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Denali Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. N/A 21 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.64 2.84

The potential upside of the competitors is 135.93%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.6 and a Quick Ratio of 11.6. Competitively, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Denali Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.