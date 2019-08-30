Contrasting of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.70 N/A -0.56 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Denali Therapeutics Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Its competitor G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.2 and its Quick Ratio is 30.2. G1 Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$29 is Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 61.11%. On the other hand, G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 23.97% and its average target price is $45. The data provided earlier shows that Denali Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than G1 Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Denali Therapeutics Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 93.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats G1 Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.