Contrasting of Deluxe Corporation (DLX) and International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) and International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deluxe Corporation 43 0.95 N/A 2.82 15.82 International Seaways Inc. 18 1.52 N/A -1.67 0.00

Demonstrates Deluxe Corporation and International Seaways Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Deluxe Corporation and International Seaways Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deluxe Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 6.5% International Seaways Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Deluxe Corporation are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor International Seaways Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. International Seaways Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Deluxe Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.2% of Deluxe Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 93% of International Seaways Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of Deluxe Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of International Seaways Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deluxe Corporation 4.47% 8.14% 1.52% -6.3% -24.35% 16.08% International Seaways Inc. -4.92% -12.18% -4.97% -4.92% -21.07% 1.01%

For the past year Deluxe Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than International Seaways Inc.

Summary

Deluxe Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors International Seaways Inc.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.