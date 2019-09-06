Contrasting of Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) and Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) and Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR), both competing one another are Auto Parts companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delphi Technologies PLC 19 0.28 N/A 3.13 5.99 Meritor Inc. 22 0.33 N/A 3.03 8.16

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Meritor Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Delphi Technologies PLC. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Delphi Technologies PLC’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Meritor Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delphi Technologies PLC 0.00% 109.7% 7.2% Meritor Inc. 0.00% 79.3% 9.5%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Delphi Technologies PLC. Its rival Meritor Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 0.7 respectively. Delphi Technologies PLC has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Meritor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Delphi Technologies PLC and Meritor Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delphi Technologies PLC 0 1 1 2.50 Meritor Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The average price target of Delphi Technologies PLC is $22.5, with potential upside of 52.03%. Competitively Meritor Inc. has a consensus price target of $25.5, with potential upside of 42.30%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Delphi Technologies PLC is looking more favorable than Meritor Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 100% of Delphi Technologies PLC shares and 97.4% of Meritor Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Delphi Technologies PLC shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Meritor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delphi Technologies PLC -4.34% -3.95% -13.4% 5.16% -58.52% 30.87% Meritor Inc. 0.57% 3.95% 5.01% 21.17% 26.89% 46.24%

For the past year Delphi Technologies PLC’s stock price has smaller growth than Meritor Inc.

Summary

Meritor Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Delphi Technologies PLC.

Delphi Jersey Holdings plc manufactures power train vehicle propulsion systems. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gillingham, United Kingdom. Delphi Jersey Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Delphi Automotive PLC.

Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer. The Commercial Truck & Industrial segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines, and braking and suspension systems primarily for medium-and heavy-duty trucks, off-highway, military, construction, bus and coach, fire and emergency, and other applications. This segment also engages in aftermarket business. The Aftermarket & Trailer segment supplies axles, brakes, drivelines, suspension parts, and other replacement and remanufactured parts to commercial vehicle aftermarket customers. This segment also offers various undercarriage products and systems for trailer applications. The company sells its products under the Meritor, Meritor Wabco, Euclid, Trucktechnic, and Meritor AllFit brands primarily to OEMs and its parts marketing operations, and dealers, as well as for other independent distributors and service garages in the aftermarket industry. The company was formerly known as ArvinMeritor, Inc. and changed its name to Meritor, Inc. in March 2011. Meritor, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.