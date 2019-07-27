Contrasting of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

We are contrasting DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Risk & Volatility

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.72 and its 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s 183.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Sophiris Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Sophiris Bio Inc. has an average target price of $4.83, with potential upside of 378.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 7.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc. has 0.85% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36% Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.