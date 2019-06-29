Contrasting of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

As Biotechnology businesses, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Risk and Volatility

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.72. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.7 Current Ratio and a 9.7 Quick Ratio. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 85.9%. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.18% -3.64% 14.65% 0.94% -9.13% 16.19%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -35.36% weaker performance while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 16.19% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.