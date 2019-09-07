Contrasting of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

We are comparing DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 19.70 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Volatility & Risk

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.87 beta. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.34 beta and it is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 217.46% for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $2. Meanwhile, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $25, while its potential upside is 736.12%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.