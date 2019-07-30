Contrasting of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

Since DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00

Demonstrates DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.72 beta means DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 72.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 3.27 beta.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -35.36% weaker performance while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 108.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.