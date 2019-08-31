Contrasting of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

This is a contrast between DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.87 beta indicates that DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Histogenics Corporation has a 3.29 beta and it is 229.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Histogenics Corporation is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. Histogenics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares. 0.6% are DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 6% are Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Histogenics Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Histogenics Corporation beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.