Contrasting of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Risk and Volatility

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.87 beta, while its volatility is 13.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Dare Bioscience Inc. has a 1.96 beta which is 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Dare Bioscience Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.94% weaker performance while Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Dare Bioscience Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.