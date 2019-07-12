Contrasting of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

As Biotechnology companies, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -52% -39.2%

Liquidity

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, AVROBIO Inc. which has a 12.3 Current Ratio and a 12.3 Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.2% of AVROBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36% AVROBIO Inc. -12.71% -11.15% 34.01% -35.6% 0% 10.51%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -35.36% weaker performance while AVROBIO Inc. has 10.51% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors AVROBIO Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.