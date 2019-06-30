Contrasting of Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) and Its Peers

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) is a company in the Personal Computers industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Dell Technologies Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.30% of all Personal Computers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Dell Technologies Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.30% of all Personal Computers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Dell Technologies Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dell Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.30% -1.90% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Dell Technologies Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dell Technologies Inc. N/A 57 0.00 Industry Average N/A 90.25B 0.00

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Dell Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dell Technologies Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 5.00 2.71

Dell Technologies Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $59.4, suggesting a potential upside of 16.93%. As a group, Personal Computers companies have a potential upside of -12.52%. With higher probable upside potential for Dell Technologies Inc.’s peers, analysts think Dell Technologies Inc. is less favorable than its peers. In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dell Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dell Technologies Inc. 1.19% 6.29% 25.86% 25.11% 66.53% 38.94% Industry Average 1.19% 6.29% 25.86% 25.11% 66.53% 38.94%

For the past year Dell Technologies Inc.’s stock price has growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Dell Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Dell Technologies Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 0.80 and has 0.70 Quick Ratio. better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .