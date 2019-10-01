Contrasting of Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) and National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) and National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek Logistics Partners LP 31 0.67 8.70M 2.57 12.93 National Fuel Gas Company 47 1.61 84.08M 3.38 14.13

In table 1 we can see Delek Logistics Partners LP and National Fuel Gas Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. National Fuel Gas Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Delek Logistics Partners LP. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Delek Logistics Partners LP’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than National Fuel Gas Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Delek Logistics Partners LP and National Fuel Gas Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek Logistics Partners LP 28,477,905.07% -49.3% 9.6% National Fuel Gas Company 177,271,768.92% 14.7% 4.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1 shows that Delek Logistics Partners LP is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500. National Fuel Gas Company’s 0.8 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Delek Logistics Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, National Fuel Gas Company’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. National Fuel Gas Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Delek Logistics Partners LP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.5% of Delek Logistics Partners LP shares and 75.7% of National Fuel Gas Company shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Delek Logistics Partners LP’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of National Fuel Gas Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delek Logistics Partners LP 4.66% 1.1% 1.96% 11.07% 14.12% 13.54% National Fuel Gas Company -0.44% -10.13% -18.92% -16.57% -10.2% -6.72%

For the past year Delek Logistics Partners LP has 13.54% stronger performance while National Fuel Gas Company has -6.72% weaker performance.

Summary

National Fuel Gas Company beats Delek Logistics Partners LP on 12 of the 13 factors.