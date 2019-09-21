Contrasting of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.38 N/A 0.71 19.40 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.13 N/A 2.06 8.48

In table 1 we can see Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.19% and 0% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21%

For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund on 7 of the 10 factors.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.