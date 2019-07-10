Contrasting of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)

As Asset Management companies, Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.40 N/A 0.05 290.96 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 15.71 N/A -0.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.86% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.93% 2.37% 7.59% 9.56% 5.08% 9.93% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.25% 2.38% 6.73% 7.4% 6.92% 9.55%

For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Summary

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.