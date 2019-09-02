Contrasting of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.94 N/A 0.65 20.03 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.21 N/A 0.08 34.58

In table 1 we can see Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. had bullish trend while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.