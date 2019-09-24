Contrasting of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)

As Asset Management businesses, Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.69 N/A 0.65 20.03 Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.47 N/A 0.60 11.00

Table 1 demonstrates Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Prospect Capital Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Prospect Capital Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 13.55%. Competitively, Prospect Capital Corporation has 17.41% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has stronger performance than Prospect Capital Corporation

Summary

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats Prospect Capital Corporation on 8 of the 7 factors.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.