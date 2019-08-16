Contrasting of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)

Since Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 17.15 N/A 0.65 20.03 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Summary

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.