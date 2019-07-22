Contrasting of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

As Asset Management businesses, Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.33 N/A 0.06 261.09 The India Fund Inc. 21 62.81 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.92% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. shares and 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.99% 0.95% 3.91% 5.36% 0.07% 12.54% The India Fund Inc. -1.92% -5.68% -0.15% 6.34% -10.27% 0.89%

For the past year Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than The India Fund Inc.

Summary

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats The India Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.