Contrasting of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)

Both Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) are Restaurants companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 11 0.80 N/A 0.44 27.48 Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 5 0.65 N/A 0.44 10.43

Table 1 highlights Del Taco Restaurants Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Famous Dave’s of America Inc. is observed to has than Del Taco Restaurants Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Del Taco Restaurants Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Famous Dave’s of America Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 2.1% Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 9.4%

Volatility and Risk

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. has a 0.24 beta, while its volatility is 76.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s beta is 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Famous Dave’s of America Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. has a consensus price target of $14, and a 25.22% upside potential. Meanwhile, Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s consensus price target is $9, while its potential upside is 97.80%. The information presented earlier suggests that Famous Dave’s of America Inc. looks more robust than Del Taco Restaurants Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84% and 78.8%. Insiders held 3.2% of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.5% of Famous Dave’s of America Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Del Taco Restaurants Inc. -2.02% -3.89% 15.98% 14.88% -5.46% 21.32% Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 2.24% -4.99% -10.04% -1.72% -29.69% -0.44%

For the past year Del Taco Restaurants Inc. had bullish trend while Famous Dave’s of America Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Famous Dave’s of America Inc.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of July 27, 2017, it operated 550 restaurants in 15 states. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Famous DaveÂ’s name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 6, 2017, it owned 35 locations and franchised 138 locations in 32 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.