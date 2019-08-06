Contrasting of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

We are comparing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 34.46 N/A -3.40 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 110.18 N/A -3.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 and its Quick Ratio is 11.4. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 121.63% upside potential and a consensus price target of $50.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 67.9%. About 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.