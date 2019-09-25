Contrasting of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 69.91 N/A -3.40 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 156.88 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $60, and a 73.86% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.