Contrasting of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

As Biotechnology companies, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $50, with potential upside of 124.72%. On the other hand, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 373.53% and its consensus target price is $4.83. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Sophiris Bio Inc. seems more appealing than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 7.9% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82% Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.82% stronger performance while Sophiris Bio Inc. has -5.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sophiris Bio Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.