Contrasting of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $50, while its potential upside is 132.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 6.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than PDS Biotechnology Corporation

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.