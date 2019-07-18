Contrasting of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 21.70 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, NewLink Genetics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 13.3 while its Quick Ratio is 13.3. NewLink Genetics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 142.13% and an $50 average price target. On the other hand, NewLink Genetics Corporation’s potential upside is 156.41% and its average price target is $4. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, NewLink Genetics Corporation is looking more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33% of NewLink Genetics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82% NewLink Genetics Corporation -2.99% -2.41% 10.2% -22.12% -69.83% 6.58%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than NewLink Genetics Corporation

Summary

NewLink Genetics Corporation beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.