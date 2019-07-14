Contrasting of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 28.28 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Mesoblast Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $50, while its potential upside is 131.48%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 57.2% and 2.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82% Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Mesoblast Limited.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.