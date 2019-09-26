Contrasting of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.40% -38.70% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 26 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

With consensus target price of $65, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a potential upside of 91.85%. The potential upside of the peers is 180.77%. The analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.